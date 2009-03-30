Amoeba Wars Game of Galactic Conquest Avalon Hill - 1981

2 - 6 Players; Ages 12 - Adult

The old Empire has collapsed. The players, as Space Lords, are attempting to reunify the galaxy once again. Their goal is the conquest of the planet Saestor, the capital of the old empire. Two things stand in their way; the other Space Lords and the dreaded Space Amoebas.

Amoeba Wars is the game of the attempt by the Space Lords to conquer Saestor and establish the new Empire. Each player starts on their home world with a small fleet of ships. There are five types of ship; Scouts, Cruisers, Dreadnoughts, Battlestars and Monitors. Players expand to conquer other solar systems. An unoccupied solar system can be conquered easily, systems containing ships belonging to other Space Lords or systems infested with Space Amoebas are more difficult.

Meanwhile, the other players are attempting to do the same thing. The Amoebas are spreading into the galaxy on their own and the two Doomsday Machines left by the old Empire are randomly moving around the galaxy leaving a trail of destruction.

The more solar systems the player controls the more ships they can produce. Eventually, one player can build up a large enough fleet to attack Saestor and defeat the Amoebas there. The first player to do so wins.

Amoeba Wars is a fun game. The rules are quite simple and easy to learn but there is enough going on that the game never gets boring or predictable. Temporary alliances are constantly forming as players team up to attack whoever is in the lead and a sudden Amoeba expansion or the appearance of a Doomsday Machine can disrupt even the best laid plans. While about as realistic as a '50s sci-fi movie, the game is a lot of fun; even for those players who do not normally play "war games".

4 comments on Amoeba Wars:

Comments are disabled while we deal with some database issues. We apologize for the inconvenience